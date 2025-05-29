Rajesh, Tamil actor, dies at 75 in Chennai; had worked in more than 150 films Noted actor Rajesh, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Porur, Chennai, due to ill health, died this morning.

New Delhi:

Veteran Tamil cinema actor Rajesh died in Chennai on Thursday. He suffered a sudden heart attack this morning (May 29) and was rushed to the hospital, after which he was declared dead. His wife, Joan Sylvia, has already passed away. He has a daughter and a son named Divya and Deepak. Rajesh's body has been kept at his residence in Rampuram, Chennai, for the public to pay their last respects. His sudden demise has left the film industry and fans in shock and grief.

Debut in 1947

For the unversed, born on December 20, 1949, in Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, Rajesh quit his job as a school teacher and acted in films. In 1974, he played a small role in the film 'Aval Oru Kotara Kathai' directed by K Balachander. This is the first film to appear on the silver screen. He acted in more than 150 films, including Nayak, Khalnayak and Gunachitra. His role in Bhagyaraj's film 'Andha 7 Days' also impressed many. He acted in films like Journey's End, Fear Not Fear and New Ragas. He continued to play character roles even after 2000.

Other films

He has acted in Tamil films including Mahanadi, Iruvar, Nerukku Ner, Dina, Citizen, Ramana, Raid, Saamy, Anjaneya, Virumaandi, Kovil, Autograph, G, Sivakasi, Rain, E, Tirupathi, Paramasivan, Varal, Maruthamalai, Room No. 305, God, Seval, Thirudan Police, Gethu, Dharmadurai, Sarkar, Master, Elephant, Rudran, Yaadum Oore Yavarum Kelir.

