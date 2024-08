Friendship Day 2024: Popular dialogues of Bollywood films that set rules for friendships

Follow us on Image Source : X Friendship Day Special

Friendship Day is a special day celebrated to cherish the special bond with your best friends and loved ones. In India, people are highly influenced by Bollywood films and has a huge impact. Hindi film industry from time to time taught us several rules of friendship through various movies. We have listed down some of the popular dialogues from Bollywood films which have defined the true meaning of friendship among people.

1. Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry, no thank you - Salman Khan to Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya.

2. Jo dost kamine nahi hote, woh kamine dost nahi hote - Tiger SHroff in his debut flick Heropanti.

Pyaar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai - Anushka Sharma to Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Do dost ek cup mein chai piyenge, isse dosti badti hai - Aamir Khan to Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

Pyar agar pant hai toh dosti chaddi hai. Pant agar phatt bhi jaye toh chaddi izzat bachati hai - Ali Zafar's quirky take on friendship in Chashme Baddoor.

Dost fail ho jaye toh dukh hota hai … lekin dost first aa jaye toh zyada dukh hota hai - R Madhavan in 3 Idiots.

Pyaar dosti hai, agar woh meri sabse achi dost nahi ban sakti toh main usse kabhi pyar nahi kar sakta, simple. pyaar dosti hai - Shah Rukh Khan to Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul recalls 42 days journey inside BB House

Also Read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack teaser: Vijay Varma starrer thriller series locks release date | WATCH