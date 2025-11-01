Friday box office, October 31, 2025: Baahubali: The Epic storms ahead as Roi Roi Binale and Thamma hold steady The Friday box office brought a grand cinematic clash. Baahubali: The Epic stormed ahead with a strong opening, Roi Roi Binale moved hearts with its final release, and Thamma continued its steady run. Here’s how India’s theatres lit up on October 31, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Friday box office saw a major clash this week with the release of some of the most anticipated films from across Indian cinema, including Baahubali: The Epic and Roi Roi Binale, alongside already running films such as Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and others.

SS Rajamouli's action epic, Baahubali: The Epic, had a strong opening day, posing competition to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Read on to find out how these films performed at the box office on Friday.

Baahubali: The Epic box office collection

The remastered version of SS Rajamouli's two most anticipated action epic films, Baahubali: The Epic, hit the big screens on October 31, 2025. Prabhas's starrer opened strongly at the box office with a collection of Rs 9.25 crore on its first Friday. Notably, the movie's special screenings, which were held on October 30, made Rs 1.15 crore at the box office, taking its total collection to Rs 10.4 crore.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu movie had an overall 63.63% Telugu occupancy on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Also Read: Baahubali The Epic Movie Review: Prabhas’s grandeur as Amarendra Baahubali lights up the screen once again

Roi Roi Binale box office collection

Zubeen Garg's last film, Roi Roi Binale, which was released nationwide on October 31, received positive reactions from viewers who watched the singer's final project. However, the Assamese musical film managed to collect Rs 1.53 crore on its first day. The film is directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and features Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan, Kaushik Bharadwaj and others in key roles.

Thamma box office collection

Ayushmann Khurrana's horror comedy film, Thamma, earned Rs 2.85 crore on its second Friday, bringing its total collection to Rs 111.25 crore in India. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced under the banner of Maddock Films, the movie has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics upon its release. It has an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection

Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which was released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, did a business of Rs 2.50 crore on its eleventh day. So far, the movie has collected Rs 57.65 crore in India. Milap Zaveri's directorial had an overall 12.63% Hindi occupancy on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection

The Kannada folklore action thriller, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, which has completed its 30 days at the box office, still managed to attract an audience to the screens. On its fifth Friday, Rishab Shetty's film earned Rs 1.75 crore, taking its total India collection to Rs 603.45 crore. Notably, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film were released on the OTT platform, Prime Video, on October 31. Viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the Hindi version of the film online.

Also Read: Thursday box office [October 30, 2025]: Thamma, EDKD, Kantara Chapter 1, Dude and Bison collections revealed