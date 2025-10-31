Thursday box office [October 30, 2025]: Thamma, EDKD, Kantara Chapter 1, Dude and Bison collections revealed The Thursday box office (October 30, 2025) saw Thamma collect Rs 3.25 crore, Kantara Chapter 1 add Rs 2.25 crore, and smaller releases like Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan slow down. Here’s how each film fared across India on Thursday’s box office chart.

The Thursday box office saw a mix of performances with multiple films competing for audience attention across genres and languages. From Ayushmann Khurrana's horror-comedy Thamma to Rishab Shetty's blockbuster prequel Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, films continue to attract audiences to the screens.

Other films like Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan also witnessed a decrease in their collections, earning in lakhs. Here's a look at how these films performed on Thursday.

Thamma's Day 10 box office collection

Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Thamma collected around Rs 3.25 crore on Day 10, witnessing a slight drop compared to the previous day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 3.65 crore on Day 9. Its total collection in India now stands at Rs 108.25 crore.

The film has become one of the most loved choices among the Diwali festive releases. Thamma is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which includes films like Stree, Munjya, Stree 2, and others.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's box office report on day 10

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 10, taking its total collection to Rs 55 crore. The movie failed to impress both audience and critics, resulting in its IMDb rating of 5.1. It had an overall 13.01% Hindi occupancy on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 earns Rs 2.25 crore on day 29

Meanwhile, Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, the prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, added Rs 2.25 crore on Day 29, taking its total to Rs 601.55 crore in India. For the unversed, the makers have released the Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions of Rishab Shetty’s film on a digital platform. Viewers can stream the film on Prime Video. However, the Hindi version of Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released later on OTT.

Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan's collection on day 11

Among smaller releases, Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan have slowed down at the box office within 11 days of their release. Both films hit the big screens on October 17, 2025. On Day 11, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude collected Rs 0.89 crore, while the Tamil-language sports drama Bison: Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram, earned Rs 0.7 crore on its second Thursday.

Talking about the total box office collections in India, Dude has collected Rs 69.99 crore, whereas Bison: Kaalamaadan has earned Rs 40.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

