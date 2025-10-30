Box office [Oct 29, 2025]: Thamma cools down; Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Kantara Chapter 1 stay strong On October 29, 2025, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma saw a dip in its box office numbers after crossing Rs 100 crore. Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat entered the Rs 50 crore club and Kantara Chapter 1 kept roaring towards the Rs 600 crore milestone.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's starrer Thamma, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, witnessed a drop in its box office collections on Wednesday. On the other hand, Sonam Bajwa's romantic drama film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, finally entered the Rs 50 crore club in India.

The horror-comedy film, Thamma, is giving tough competition to other releases such as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, Dude, and Bison: Kaalamaadan. Read on to see how these films performed at the box office on Wednesday.

Thamma slows down on its day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Thamma collected Rs 3.25 crore on its second Wednesday. The film had an overall 10.10% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, with the highest of13.96% was recorded in the night shows, followed by 10.75% in the evening shows, 9.40% in the afternoon and 6.28% in the morning shows. The total collection of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film recorded at Rs 104.60 crore in India.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat enters the Rs 50 crore club

Milap Zaveri's film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which saw a Diwali box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, finally managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Starring Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa and Shaad Randhawa, the movie did a business of Rs 2.75 crore on its second Wednesday, Day 9. With this, the film's collection stands at Rs 52.25 crore.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 earns Rs 2.50 crore on its day 28

Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 continues to attract audiences to the big screens even as it approaches its 30-day theatrical run. The Kannada folklore action thriller collected Rs 2.50 crore on its fourth Wednesday. The film is expected to cross the Rs 600 crore mark in India soon, with its total domestic collection currently standing at Rs 599.15 crore.

Dude's box office collection on day 13

Tamil language film, Dude, hit the theatres on October 17, 2025. The movie, which had a decent start at the box office, has slowed down after 13 days of its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.91 crore on its 13th day, bringing its total collection to Rs 69 crore.

Bison: Kaalamaadan day 13 box office report

The sports drama film, Bison: Kaalamaadan, also witnessed a decrease in its earnings on its second Wednesday. Mari Selvaraj's film earned Rs 0.90 crore with an overall 17.09% Tamil occupancy on October 29, 2025. It features Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Pasupathy Ramasaamy, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan, and Anurag Arora in key roles.

