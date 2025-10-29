Box office [October 28, 2025]: Thamma joins Rs 100 crore club; Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat nears Rs 50 crore Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma hits Rs 100 crore in just eight days as Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat nears Rs 50 crore. Meanwhile, Kantara Chapter 1, Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan maintain steady collections across India.

New Delhi:

Bollywood’s festive box office season continues to shine as Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma storms past the Rs 100 crore mark, maintaining its position as one of the biggest hits of the year. Meanwhile, Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Dewaaniyat is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore milestone, proving its strong hold among audiences.

On the other hand, films like Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, Dude, and Bison: Kaalamaadan are maintaining steady yet average collections, keeping the overall box office momentum balanced across genres and regions. Have a look at Tuesday's box office report here.

Thamma crosses the Rs 100 crore mark in eight days

The horror comedy film, Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within eight days of its release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore on its first Tuesday with an overall 18.53% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

The film's total collection stands at Rs 101.10 crore in India. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the pivotal roles. Notably, the film holds an IMDb rating of 6.5.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office day 8 report

The romantic drama film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which clashed with Thamma on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali, witnessed a slight growth in its box office numbers on its first Tuesday. The film, which had collected Rs 3.5 crore the previous day, earned Rs 4.35 crore the next day. With this, the movie is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark in India, having so far collected Rs 49.35 crore at the domestic box office.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 box office collection day 27

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 continues its successful theatrical run even after 27 days of release. The Kannada folklore action thriller collected Rs 3.65 crore on day 27 (its fourth Tuesday), bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 596.50 crore.

Notably, the makers recently announced the film's OTT release date, revealing that fans will be able to watch the prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam on Prime Video from October 31. However, the Hindi version of the film will premiere later on an OTT streaming platform.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has been performing exceptionally well both in India and overseas, grossing approximately Rs 817 crore worldwide.

Dude's box office collection on day 12

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's Dude, which had a decent start at the box office, has slowed down after seven days of release. The Tamil film earned Rs 1.25 crore on its 12th day, taking its total collection in India to Rs 68 crore. On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the movie recorded an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 16.20%. The highest occupancy was during the night shows at 18.29%, followed by 17.16% during the evening shows.

Bison: Kaalamaadan box office day 12 collections

The Tamil language film, Bison: Kaalamaadan, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, has been performing averagely at the box office. The movie has collected Rs 1.10 crore on its second Tuesday. So far, the film has minted Rs 38.45 crore in India. For the unversed, the film is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios.

Also Read: Box Office Collection [October 27, 2025]: Thamma nears Rs 100 crore, but Monday proves tough for new releases