Box Office Collection [October 27, 2025]: Thamma nears Rs 100 crore, but Monday proves tough for new releases Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma faces its first big test after Diwali with earnings dipping to Rs 4.25 crore on Monday. Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a fall, while Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan continue a slow but steady second week. Here’s the full box office rundown.

New Delhi:

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, which enjoyed a strong opening at the box office during its Diwali festive release, witnessed a drop in earnings on its first Monday. On the other hand, Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also saw a dip in collections on day seven.

Meanwhile, films like Dude and Bison: Kaalamaadan, which have been running in theatres for over 10 days, are also struggling and have slowed down on Monday. Read on for the detailed box office report.

Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann’s film slows down after strong weekend

The latest instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, failed to pass the Monday test. The movie collected Rs 4.25 crore on its first Monday, bringing its total collection to Rs 95.55 crore in India. The movie had an overall 11.27% Hindi occupancy on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Monday box office report: Sonam Bajwa’s film dips on day 7

Sonam Bajwa and Harshvarshan Rane's romantic drama film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat witnessed a drop in its box office collections on its first Monday. Milap Milan Zaveri's film, which collected Rs 7 crore on its first Sunday, collected Rs 3.35 crore on its first Monday (Day 7). According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's total collection in India stands at Rs 44.85 crore.

Bison: Kaalamaadan day 11 collection: Dhruv Vikram’s film faces weekday struggle

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil sports drama Bison: Kaalamaadan, which was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, has entered its second week of release. The movie struggled to attract audiences to theatres on its second Monday. According to Sacnilk, Dhruv Vikram’s film collected Rs 1.15 crore on its 11th day, bringing its total box office collection to Rs 37.30 crore.

Dude box office collection day 11: Pradeep Ranganathan’s hit enters steady phase

Pradeep Ranganathan's romantic drama film, Dude, has crossed the Rs 66crore mark at the Indian box office. Directed by Keerthiswaran, the movie did a business of Rs 1.40 crore on its eleventh day (second Monday). So far, the movie has collected Rs 66.80 crore in India. For the unversed, the movie also features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon in key roles.

