Box Office [October 26, 2025]: Thamma nears Rs 100 crore, Kantara roars past Rs 589 crore

New Delhi:

This Diwali brought a festive clash in theatres as Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma clashed with Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Both films were released on October 21, offering contrasting cinematic flavours. Meanwhile, Kantara: Chapter 1, which released way ahead of both films, on October 2, is continuing its box office supremacy. Tamil films Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan, however, remain slow and steady. Take a look at the box office collections of all films here.

Thamma Day 6 Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film nears Rs 100 crore mark

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma was Bollywood's Diwali offering. The film opened to a spectacular Rs 24 crore on day one, making it the clear frontrunner in the box office race. On Day 6, the film earned Rs 13 crore at the box office, taking the total tally to Rs 91.72 crore. The film is expected to touch the Rs 100-crore mark in India soon.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s film remains steady

Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa took a slower start, minting Rs 9 crore on its opening day. The romantic drama earned Rs 7.75 crore on the second day. The film's Day 6 collection is slow but remains steady by earning Rs 6.75 crore. The film's total collection stands at Rs 41.25 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty’s film crosses Rs 589 crore in India

Despite competition from Bollywood, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 sees no slowing. Now in its fourth week, the film continues to do well for itself at the box office by earning Rs 10 crore on its fourth Sunday. With total domestic earnings touching Rs 589.20 crore, this Kannada folklore epic continues to dominate the Indian and global box office. Worldwide, the film earned Rs 800 crore - the numbers are still counting.

Tamil films Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan witness big drop

Tamil film Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, maintained a strong momentum in the first week. However, the film saw a drop after Day 6. On Day 10, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 64.90 crore.

On the other hand, Keerthiswaran's directorial Bison Kaalamaadan is going slow but steady at the box office. On Day 10, the film earned Rs 3.25 crore. The film's total collection stands at Rs 35.25 crore.