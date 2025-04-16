Four short films shot on iPhone get selected for MAMI | Deets Inside Here's a look at four short films that got selected for the MAMI Select Programme in Mumbai this year.

New Delhi:

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image also refers as MAMI has shortlisted four regional short films for the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme. Each film offers a fresh perspective and compelling narrative. The directors of these four short films include Rohin Raveendran Nair, Amrita Bagchi, Chanakya Vyas and Shalini Vijayakumar. It is significant to note that all the short films are completely shot on iPhone and edited on MacBook Pro. However, this edition of the MAMI Select: Filmed on iPhone programme has been mentored by Vetri Maaran, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vikramaditya Motwane and Konkona Sensharma.

Kovarty

The Malayalam short film, Kovarty is directed by Rohin Raveendran Nair and mentored by Lijo Jose Pellissery. It shows the relationship between a typist and typewriter. The short film is available to stream on YouTube.

Tinctoria

Tinctoria is a haunting story of an iconic pigment, directed by Amrita Bagchi and mentored by Vikramaditya Motwane. This short film can be watched on the online video-sharing platform YouTube.

Mangya

The Marathi language film, Mangya is directed by Chanakya Vyas and mentored by Konkona Sensharma. The story revolves around a boy who fights to save his beloved pet rooster named Mangya after a sudden bird flu outbreak in Maharashtra.

Seeing Red

Directed by Shalini Vijaykumar, Seeing Red is a slapstick satire in Tamil language. The short film is mentored by Vetri Maaran and is available to stream on YouTube.

About MAMI

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image also termed as MAMI is a public trust that organises the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in Mumbai. This year's film witnessed a variety of India's cultural diversity as four shortlisted films represents Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi and Tamil cinema.

