Flow to In the Shadow of the Cypress, 7 Oscar-animated films to watch on OTT Have a look at seven Oscar-nominated films that are available for streaming on various OTT platforms.

New Delhi:

If you love watching animated films, we have curated a list of seven Oscar-nominated gems that you can stream on various OTT platforms. From unique storytelling to breathtaking adventure, these films offer an unforgettable viewing experience.

Flow

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis, Flow is a story about a cat who is trying to survive along in a posy-apocalyptic world along with other animals. The animated film is available to stream on Apple TV, Max, Amazon platforms.

Memoir of a Snail

The story of this Oscar-nominated animated film revolves around the life of a melancholic misfit who learns how to find confidence in herself after a series of misfortunes. This feature film is directed by Adam Elliot and is available to watch on OTT platforms like Apple TV and Amazon.

Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is the second instalment of 2015's film Inside Out which was nominated for 97th Academy Awards in 2025. Directed by Kelsey Mann, the feature film is available to stream on Apple TV and JioHotstar.

Beautiful Men

Written and directed by Nicolas Keppens, Beautiful Men shows the insecurities of three bald brothers who went to Istanbul for hair transplants. The short film is available on Vimeo.

Wander to Wonder

Wander to Wonder is an animated short film which is directed by Nina Gantz. The story revolves around three characters i.e. Mary, Billybud and Fumbleton who are trapped in a studio of children's television series after the created die. The film is available on Vimeo.

The Wild Robot

Directed by Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot is about an intelligent robot who is stranded on an uninhabited island. This Oscar-nominated feature film has an IMDb rating of 8.2 and is available to watch on Amazon, Fandango and YouTube.

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Written and directed by Hossein Molayemi and Shirin Sohani, the film, 'In the Shadow of the Cypress' won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. The film is available to stream on Vimeo.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You to Secret Garden: 5 highest rated Korean TV series of Hyun Bin on IMDb