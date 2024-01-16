Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh wants THIS actor to feature in his biopic, praises his recent release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yuvraj Singh wants THIS actor to feature in his biopic

We have seen the life stories of many cricket greats like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and cricket god Sachin Tendulkar on the big screen. Now the discussion on Yuvraj Singh's biopic is going intense. Recently in a special conversation, Yuvraj Singh was asked about which Bollywood actor would he want to lead in his biopic and the cricketer was quick in his response, as if it was a well-thought-out answer for him as well.

Yuvraj Singh wants to see this actor playing his character

Yuvraj Singh was one such player of the Indian cricket team, who not only fought against the other team on the cricket field, but the journey of his personal life has also been full of struggles. Recently, while talking to the Times of India, Yuvraj Singh talked about the right choice of actor for his biopic and who will adapt to his character 100 percent.

"I have recently watched Animal and I think Ranbir Kapoor is perfect for my biopic. However, it is completely the director's decision. We are currently working on it and will have a piece of good news for you soon," Yuvraj Singh said in the interview.

For the unversed, Yuvraj Singh has not only inspired millions of youth with his batting, but the spirit with which he defeated cancer and started his new life is also inspiring. In the year 2011, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh suffered from lung cancer. However, Yuvraj Singh did not get defeated by a disease like cancer and he got it treated in London.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal', this movie is making waves at the box office. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has so far collected Rs 552 crore in India and around Rs 912 crore at the world box office.