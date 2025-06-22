FIR filed against Vijay Deverakonda under SC/ST Act for hurting sentiments of the tribal community Vijay Deverakonda is embroiled in controversies over one of his statements. A complaint has been filed against the actor under the SC/ST Act.

New Delhi:

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda often remains in the headlines for his films and personal life. But, for the last few days, Vijay Deverakonda has been in the news for one of his statements. Now, a complaint has been filed against the actor under the SC/ST Act for allegedly making remarks that hurt the sentiments of the tribal community. The matter is under investigation.

Case registered at Raidurgam police station in Cyberabad

The complaint filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, state president of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, claimed that during the pre-release event of the film 'Retro', Vijay Deverakonda made comments on the tribal community, which were objectionable and insulted the tribal community. A case has been registered at the Raidurgam police station in Cyberabad and an investigation is underway.

When is the case from?

This case is from April 26. The actor had reached the pre-release event of the film 'Retro' in Hyderabad, where the people of this community did not like the comments made by him about the tribal community. A complaint has already been filed against the actor on this matter. In the case, Kishanraj Chauhan, president of the Tribal Lawyers Association Bapunagar, had filed a written complaint accusing the actor of making derogatory remarks against the tribals in the program.

The actor had apologised earlier

The actor has already apologised for this matter. 'It has just come to my notice that a comment made by me during the Retro Audio launch event has caused controversy and concern among some members. I sincerely want to clarify that I had absolutely no intention of hurting or offending any community, especially the Scheduled Tribes, whom I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country,' read his note.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about feeling the presence of a 'harmless ghost' at her residence