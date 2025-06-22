Sonakshi Sinha opens up about feeling the presence of a 'harmless ghost' at her residence Sonakshi Sinha shared a scary experience recently. The actress stated that she felt the presence of a ghost in her own house. Read the full news to know about this shocking incident.

New Delhi:

Famous Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently mentioned an incident that scared her. This happened in her own house, where she was shocked by a mysterious experience. During the promotion of her new paranormal thriller film 'Nikita Roy', Sonakshi said that she did not believe in ghosts at all earlier, but one night something happened to her that shook her belief.

A horrifying experience at 4 am

'I was sleeping at 4 am; at that time, I was in a state between sleep and wakefulness. Suddenly, I felt as if someone was waking me up. I felt a strange pressure on my body, as if someone was sitting on me. I froze in fear. I did not open my eyes and could not move,' the actress said while adding that she remained in the same condition till morning and did not open her eyes until the light came on in the room.

This incident scared her so much that she started questioning her perception. However, nothing else happened after this, which made her think that perhaps it was a 'harmless ghost'. Did the actress talk to the ghost? After this scary experience, Sonakshi gathered courage the next night and decided to talk to the unknown entity. She returned to her house and said loudly, 'Whoever came last night, please do not do this again.' Surprisingly, she never had such an experience again after this. Sonakshi said in a light-hearted manner, 'Maybe that ghost listened to me. It was a harmless ghost, maybe.'

Sonakshi's film career

Sonakshi Sinha has recently garnered a lot of praise for her character Faridan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. Now she will be seen in her new film 'Nikita Roy', which is directed by her brother, Kush Sinha. It is a paranormal thriller, whose release date is now June 27, 2025.

In personal life, Sonakshi married Zaheer Iqbal in June 2024, after which she remained in constant discussion. She also sold her Bandra house for Rs 22.5 crore earlier this year.

