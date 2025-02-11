Film body AICWA boycotts Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, bans actors from appearing on their shows

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM AICWA boycotts Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday

India's Got Latent controversy is stopping in no time now. All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Union IT Ministry and Home Ministry stating that no one from Bollywood to television will work now got to comedian Samay Raina's show. "We have boycotted them. The film industry will not give them any work now and no one will collaborate with these people with bad thinking from now to the future," said Suresh Gupta, AICWA president.

AICWA president further added that Ranveer Allahabadia and his colleagues involved in the controversial video in the show India's Got Latent have been boycotted. "All these 5 people seen in the video should not be able to open any YouTube channel. We have demanded through a letter that their YouTube and their show will be banned immediately. Such gutter content creators should be declared terrorists because such people are influencing the thinking of the youth of the country. Their apology will not work. Strict action should be taken against all so that such bad thinking does not come to the fore in future," AICWA president said.

What's the controversy?

On the comedy reality series, popular among today's youth for its edgy bordering on offensive content, Allahbadia asked a question to a contestant on parents and sex, which has been panned by many and led to a BJP functionary lodging a police complaint here against the makers, judges and participants of the show.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate but also not funny. "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry. I, personally, had a lapse in judgement. It wasn't cool on my part," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video.

