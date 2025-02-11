India's Got Latent controversy: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia asked to appear before investigating officer

Follow us on Image Source : X Read about the latest update on India's Got Latent controversy

In the latest development, Mumbai police contacted comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Tuesday. They have been asked to appear before the investigating officer to present their side in the ongoing India's Got Latent controversy. However, no FIR has been registered by the police so far. A complaint was filed on Monday with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show.

This has come after the two along with social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid came under the radar of social media users, politicians and celebrities over an inappropriate joke made by Allahbadia on the show. The episode that also had Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh in the panel has also been removed from YouTube on Monday night. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to remove the video after complaints about allegedly offensive language. Considering the ongoing controversy, the show’s producers deleted the much-talked-about episode.

After much backlash, Ranveer even posted an apology video on X stating that the joke was a lapse of judgement. He even said that comedy is not his forte and he would like to apologise for the same. However, the other two booked under the same office, Samay and Apoorva have not yet reacted to the controversy.

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. Moreover, social media users urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of information and broadcasting, to take strict action against the three. While one user bemoaned the deteriorating standards of humour, another cautioned that such content might have a detrimental effect on young listeners.

