Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone wrap shooting for Siddharth Anand's next actioner

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Fighter

Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, collaborating for the first time, have finally completed filming one of the most-anticipated flicks of 2024, Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is touted as India's first aerial action film. The director of the film on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to announce the news and wrote, ''And it's a film shoot wrap on #Fighter.'' The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024, which is exactly one year after Siddharth's Pathaan release date.

Check out Siddharth's Instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddharth Anand's latest Instagram Stories

The post features a camera on a crane along with a fighter jet in the frame.

About the film Fighter

The film, which is an aerial action film, marks the first ever on-screen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan and the actor's third collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and War. Earlier, Hrithik had taken to his Instagram, to share a new poster which he captioned: "25th January 2024 - see you at the theatres! #Fighter." Deepika, on the other hand, captioned the post, "Fasten your seat-belts! #FIGHTER, India's first aerial action film, releases on 25th January 2024."

Also Read: Dunki DROP 1 - Shah Rukh Khan stars in 'heartwarming' story of friendship, love and being together

The film was officially announced in January 2021, but its pre-production faced delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its shooting eventually commenced in November 2022 and it was originally slated for release on September 3, 2022, but the film had to be postponed due to pandemic-related production delays. After several rescheduled release dates, it is now set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, a day ahead of Republic Day.

Latest Entertainment News