Farhan Akhtar REVEALS shooting for a 'special film' in Ladakh, fans anticipate it ZNMD 2

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor-director shared a picture from the mountainous region, informing his fans that he is back in Ladakh for the shooting of a 'special film'. He also mentioned that he is back in the region for shooting after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2024 15:13 IST
Farhan Akhtar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and updated his fans that he is currently in Ladakh to shoot a 'special film'. Farhan, who previously shot for his films Lakshya (2004) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013) in the mountainous region, shared the update in a separate post on the platform. "Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film," he captioned a photo of the picturesque locals of the Union Territory.

See the post:

While his second directorial Lakshya is set during the 1999 Kargil War, in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag he played the role of the late Milkha Singh in the  iconic sprinter's biopic which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Farhan's last project as an actor was the sports drama Toofaan (2021).

As a director, his last film was 2011's Don 2 – The King Is Back, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. He recently served as an executive producer on Angry Young Men alongside sister Zoya Akhtar, Salman Khan, and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani.

The Prime Video documentary is a behind-the-scenes exploration of the phenomenon that Salim Khan and Farhan's father Javed Akhtar,  Salim-Javed as they came to be known in the '70s and '80s, were when their name alone on a script was considered a guarantee of success.

Apart from these, Farhan along with his banner Excel Entertainment announced the Don 3, where the makers have replaced Shah Rukh Khan with Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.

