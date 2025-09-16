Fans react to Hardik Pandya's alleged relationship with Mahieka Sharma: Who is she? Hardik Pandya has always been in the news for his personal life. Now, once again, his love life has come into the spotlight. Read on to find out what social media users are saying about model and actress, Mahieka Sharma and who she really is.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been making headlines for his personal life. Fans are buzzing online after rumours started to circulate that he is dating actress and model Mahieka Sharma. Read on to find out what social media users are saying about the 24-year-old model and actress, Mahieka Sharma and who she really is.

This comes soon after Hardik Pandya's split from Serbian dancer and model Natasa Stankovic and a breakup with Jasmin Walia. Speculation started when Mahieka posted a selfie featuring the shadow of a man, which some believe resembles Pandya.

Is Hardik Pandya dating Mahieka Sharma?

Other small hints, such as her sharing his jersey number and the two following each other on Instagram, have added fuel to the fire. However, it is important to note that neither of them has confirmed the relationship so far.

Social media reacts

Reddit users were quick to respond to the rumours. One user wrote, “New tournament, new girlfriend seems more reasonable.” Another added, “Do you think it’s official, or does Hardik just want a casual relationship?”

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

As per details available on her LinkedIn profile, Mahieka studied at Delhi’s Navy Children School and then pursued Economics and Finance before entering the world of modelling and acting. Mahieka has featured in several advertisements and music videos for famous brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. Moreover, she has appeared in several indie films and brand campaigns.

Mahieka Sharma wins the IFA model of the year 2024 award

She also won the Indian Fashion Awards (IFA) model of the year in 2024. Taking to Instagram, she posted several pictures of herself from the event. She captioned the post as, "your new wave model of the year, with eternal gratitude x thankyou to the jury for this honour @fefindiafashionawards @fashion_entrepreneur_fund styled myself in pieces really special to me… with meaning to my journey so far - @amitaggarwalofficial @siddhanttt and heels that were gifted to me after the campaign @amrichdesigns … and my mom’s ring."

Mahieka is a 24-year-old actress and model who comes from Delhi. She enjoys a strong following of 42.2K followers on Instagram.

