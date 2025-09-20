Falguni Pathak’s best Garba songs to add to your Navratri 2025 playlist From Maine Payal Hai Chhankai to Indhana Winva, here are Falguni Pathak’s evergreen Garba songs to light up your Navratri 2025 playlist.

Navratri and Garba nights feel incomplete without the electrifying voice of Falguni Pathak. Popularly known as the “Dandiya Queen”, she has been the heartbeat of festive celebrations for decades. Her songs bring unmatched energy and joy to Garba dance floors across India and beyond.

From the evergreen Maine Payal Hai Chhankai to the soulful Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye, her music has become a festive tradition. As Navratri 2025 nears, here’s a list of Falguni Pathak’s most loved Garba songs that deserve a place in your playlist.

Falguni Pathak’s Garba songs playlist for Navratri 2025

1. Maine Payal Hai Chhankai

This iconic track remains a fan-favourite for every Navratri night. Sung by Falguni Pathak and composed by Lalit Sen, the song continues to top Garba playlists with its timeless charm.

2. Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye

Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye is a soulful yet festive track which was released in 2000. Rao and Sapru Films produced the music video for this song. The song was sung and composed by Falguni Pathak.

3. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

The Hindi song ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ was sung by Falguni Pathak and was released in 1999. The song is still a favourite among fans. It was included in the album ‘Pyaar Koi Khel Nahi’, and Lalit Sen composed the music of this song.

4. Saawan Mein

Saawan Mein song from the album ‘O Piya‘ is a peppy dance number which can easily add energy to the celebrations. Sung by Falguni Pathak and penned by Lalit Sen and Mehboob. The duration of this song is 4 minutes and 55 seconds.

5. Indhana Winva

The song ‘Indhana Winva’ is a traditional garba song which cannot be missed from your garba playlist. Sung by Falguni Pathak from the album ‘Dandiya Queen Hits’ was released in the year 2014.

The Gujarati song has more than 6 crore views on Falguni Pathak’s YouTube channel.

