Superstar's mother, who played the love interest of her uncle-in-law in a blockbuster film

There was a time when women from the Kapoor family were not allowed to enter films. However, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan broke this family tradition long ago. However, today we will tell you about an actress who entered the Kapoor family as a daughter-in-law and also romanced her uncle-in-law in films.

Amazingly, this daughter-in-law and father-in-law duo's on-screen chemistry was a huge hit on the big screen. One of their songs is still hummed to this day. Cinephiles have surely heard the song 'Kahun Doon Tumhein Ya Chup Rahun' from the film Deewar. The pair's chemistry in this song impressed everyone. Yes! We're talking about Raj Kapoor's youngest brother, Shashi Kapoor and his nephew Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor romanced her uncle-in-law in Deewar

Shashi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were seen as an on-screen couple in 1975's blockbuster film Deewar. Five years after this film's release, in 1980, Shashi Kapoor's star nephew Rishi Kapoor married Neetu and worked together in more than 10 films. During this time, their closeness grew. This marriage produced the next-gen star of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that Neetu put her career on the line for the marriage. She was also aware of her husband, Rishi Kapoor's, extramarital affair.

When Neetu spoke about Rishi's affairs

In an interview, Neetu stated that she was aware of Rishi Kapoor's closeness with other actresses and said that she knew her husband well enough to know that he flirted with other actresses. Neetu and Rishi had several fights over this, but she also knew that Rishi was completely dependent on her and loved no one else.

Neetu starred in the 1983 film 'Ganga Meri Maa,' her last film as an actress. It was after 26 years of marriage that she returned to film. Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67 due to illness.

