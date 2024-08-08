Fahadh Faasil's birthday poster for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' reveals Bhanwar Singh in ruthless, bloodthirsty look

Follow us on Image Source : X Fahadh Faasil's birthday poster for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

Malayalam superstar Fahadh Faasil, recently seen in 'Aavesham,' is celebrating his birthday on Thursday. To mark the occasion, the creators of his upcoming film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' have released a new poster from the movie.

The creators of the film, featuring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, posted a heartfelt message on social media to wish Fahadh Faasil a happy birthday along with a stunning announcement. They wrote, "Team #PushpoTheRule wishes the stellar actor #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS will be back with a bang on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024.”

See the poster:

In the film, Fahadh, widely known as FaFa, plays the ruthless and cunning police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Haryana. With Fahadh reprising his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, and the fierce competition between him and Pushparaj, portrayed by Allu Arjun, the stakes have never been higher.

The new poster adds to the allure of the other assets released from the film, including a teaser, posters of Allu and the 2 songs. "Pushpa Pushpa' and 'Aangaro. Both songs have taken the music charts by storm, showcasing the film's promise to be an epic one.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule,’ the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ features Sukumar returning as the director. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film was initially set for an August 15 release to coincide with Independence Day. Due to some scheduling delays, it is now scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on December 6.

(with IANS inputs)

