Prime Video announces release date of anticipated film 'Your Fault' along with new poster

In the wake of My Fault's (Culpa Mía) unparalleled global popularity when it debuted on Prime Video last year, the Spanish original film Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) will be released exclusively worldwide on December 27. This announcement comes from Prime Video. Based on Mercedes Ron's first book in her best-selling Culpable book trilogy, which was published in the New York Times, the movie ranked among the top 10 most-watched films in over 190 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, India, Argentina, and France. This Christmas, Your Fault, the sequel, will be exclusively accessible on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories across the globe.

Road so far

The love between Noah and Nick seems unbreakable, despite the manoeuvres of their parents to break them up. But his job and her entry into college open their lives to new relationships. The appearance of a revenge-seeking ex-girlfriend and Nick's mother with unclear intentions will shake the foundations not only of their relationship but of the Leister family itself. When so many people are out to destroy a love story, can it really end well?

Cast and Makers of Your Fault

Your Fault reprises Nicole Wallace (Skam España, Parot) as Nick and Gabriel Guevara (Mañana es hoy, Hit) as Noah and Nick, respectively. Marta Hazas (Días mejores, Pequeñas coincidencias), Iván Sánchez (Bosé, Hospital Central), Victor Varona (Cielo Grande, Dani Who?) and Eva Ruiz are also reprising their roles. Famous actresses Goya Toledo (Amores perros, Veneno), Gabriela Andrada (Los protegidos ADN, Los herederos de la tierra), Álex Béjar (Élite, Al fondo hay sitio), Javier Morgade (Desaparecidos, Delfines de plata) as Michael, and Felipe Londoño (Entrevías, Perfil falso) as Luca are among the other notable actors who have joined the cast for this sequel. Your Fault has been directed by Domingo González (Culpa Mia, El Bar), who also repeats as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca, produced by Pokeepsie Films.

