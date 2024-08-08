Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion coming to OTT with Paris Olympic 2024 on the horizon

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion coming to OTT

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has indeed created a stir with the release of Chandu Champion. With his dedication and resilience, he brought the character of Murlikant Petkar to life with utmost perfection. The film received tremendous love from both the audience and critics. Now, the film is all set to make its OTT debut, and with the Paris Olympics 2024 on the horizon, it’s the perfect moment to watch this sports drama, which serves as a source of motivation and encouragement for both athletes and the audience.

Chandu Champion is based on?

Chandu Champion tells the extraordinary story of Murlikant Petkar, a man who refused to give up and rose against all odds to achieve victory. Kartik's dedication shines through as he brings this character to life, giving his heart and soul to perfectly embody the role. He portrayed three different sports—wrestling, swimming, and boxing—in the film. After its phenomenal run on the big screen, the film is now set for its arrival on OTT, and notably, with the Paris Olympics 2024 on the horizon, Chandu Champion seems like a fantastic watch.

Chandu Champion OTT platform

Moreover, Kartik's fans who missed the film in theatres can now catch it on OTT. The film can serve as a great source of motivation for athletes and is sure to boost the spirit of both the audience and sports enthusiasts. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 9, 2024.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kartik, fresh off the success of Chandu Champion, has a string of big releases lined up. He is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, slated for a Diwali release. He also has Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story in the pipeline.

