Nagarjuna Akkineni shares Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya's engagement pictures | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Sobhita Dhulipala, Chaitanya's engagement pictures are out

Finally, the engagement pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are out now. The couple exchanged rings on Thursday morning at 9:42 a.m. at Chai's paternal home. His father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni took to his X profile to share the good news and first pictures of the couple. For the unversed, Chaitanya divorced South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021, after which he started dating Sobhita. Moreover, the news of Chaitanya and Sobhita's dating has been prominent for a long time. Now the news of their engagement has surprised everyone.

It's official now!

Nagarjuna Akkineni has shared two pictures on X. In the first one, he can be seen posing with the would-be couple and in the second one Sobhita can be seen kneeling his head on Chai's shoulders. "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!" 8.8.8 A beginning of infinite love | Sobhitad and chayakkineni," read the caption.

While the Majili actor chose a white silk dhoti-kurta for his engagement day, The Night Manager actor peach coloured silk saree. She had tied her hair in a bun with gajra and completed her look with minimal make-up look.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship

Naga Chaitanya married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the year 2017 after being in a relationship for several years, but their relationship lasted only for a few years. They got divorced in the year 2021. After the news of engagement with Sobhita went viral, Naga's fans expressed happiness on social media, while Samantha's fans seemed hurt and angry. For those who don't know, Chaitanya and Samantha acted together in many films. Both featured together in the films like 'Ye Maya Chesaave', 'Majili', Autonagar Surya', 'Oh! Baby' and 'Manam'. The film 'Ye Maya Chesaave' was Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut film. According to media reports, while Samantha is still single, Naga Chaitanya started dating Sobhita Dhulipala shortly after the divorce.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar donates huge amount for Haji Ali Dargah's renovation work | Deets Inside