Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya-starrer series postponed again, makers still eye 2025 release

Filming for the third season of Zendaya-starrer Euphoria has been postponed again. As per a report by Deadline, the driector of the show Sam Levinson is still working on the scripts and he has told the cast to take other acting jobs in the meanwhile.

In a statement to Deadline, HBO said, '' HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing out in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.''

In November last year, HBO confirmed that the third season of Euphoria is expected to arrive in 2025, which means there will be a three years gap between its previous edition. The second season of Euphoria arrived in January 2022.

Several reports claiming that the production start date for Season 3 is expected to begin in the later half of 2024 is doing rounds.

Euphoria' boasts several movie stars, Zendaya, Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and recurring player Colman Domingo who just received an Oscar nomination, with Storm Reid winning an Emmy earlier this year for The Last Of Us. Zendaya has won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the series.

Between Seasons 2 and 3, the Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

In the series, Zendaya plays the role of a teenage drug addict, who returned from rehab and struggles to live a sober life.

