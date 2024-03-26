After Peaky Blinders' movie, Cillian Murphy's new project announced | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Cillian Murphy was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

After film adaptation of Peaky Blinders, Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy is all set to star in and produce Blood Runs Coal, which is an adaptation of the non-fiction book.

Universal has acquired the rights to the book. The project is based on the 2020 book Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, author Mark A. Bradley's book follows the 1969 murder of mining union organizer Joseph "Jock" Yablonski, who was killed at home with his wife and daughter. The killings followed Yablonski campaigning against a corrupt union leader, and sparked a lengthy investigation that unveiled shady dealings within the coal industry.

John Davis and Jordan Davis will produce via Davis Entertainment. Murphy and Alan Moloney will produce via Big Things Films. Bradley will executive produce.

With this project, Murphy is once again mining the non-fiction space for his work after Oppenheimer for which he bagged his first Oscar earlier this month.

In Christopher Nolan's film, he portrayed the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the US physicist who masterminded the atomic bomb.

He became the third Irish actor to win the best actor Oscar, following Daniel Day-Lewis, who was born in London but holds Irish citizenship, and Barry Fitzgerald who won in 1945.

Murphy will also reprise his role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders film.

Peaky Blinders originally premiered on BBC Two overseas (its final two seasons moved to BBC One), but after the show arrived on Netflix its popularity exploded. The series finale aired in April 2022, but Steven Knight (creator of Peaky Blinders) never hid his intentions to continue the story in a movie.

(With ANI inputs)

