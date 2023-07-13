Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession leads with 27 nods; Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal for Best Actor

Thursday, July 13, 2023
     
India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: July 13, 2023 11:03 IST
Emmy Nominations 2023
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Emmy Nominations 2023

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, television's most prestigious accolade have been unveiled. The final season of 'Succession' bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. 'The Last of Us' was second with 24 total nominations, including best drama series and best actor and actress nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' was third with 23 nominations, which includes five nominations in the best supporting actress in a drama category.

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST. Check the complete list here: 

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

  • Beef
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama Series)

  • Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
  • Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat
  • Sarah Snook - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama Series)

  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
  • Brian Cox - Succession
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
  • Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Jason Segel - Shrinking
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird
  • Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales
  • Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

