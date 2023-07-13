Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession leads with 27 nods; Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal for Best Actor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Emmy Nominations 2023

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, television's most prestigious accolade have been unveiled. The final season of 'Succession' bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. 'The Last of Us' was second with 24 total nominations, including best drama series and best actor and actress nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' was third with 23 nominations, which includes five nominations in the best supporting actress in a drama category.

The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST. Check the complete list here:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama Series)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama Series)

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)

Bill Hader - Barry

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Taron Egerton - Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

