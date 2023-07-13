Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession leads with 27 nods; Brian Cox, Pedro Pascal for Best Actor

The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, television's most prestigious accolade have been unveiled. The final season of 'Succession' bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the best actor in a drama category. 'The Last of Us' was second with 24 total nominations, including best drama series and best actor and actress nods for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Season 2 of 'The White Lotus' was third with 23 nominations, which includes five nominations in the best supporting actress in a drama category.
The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19 from 5:30 AM IST. Check the complete list here:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Limited Series
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Lead Actress (Drama Series)
- Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor (Drama Series)
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor (Comedy Series)
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Jason Segel - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton - Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani - Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story