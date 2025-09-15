Emmy Awards 2025: Owen Cooper to Noah Wyle bag major awards | See full winners list The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on September 14.

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 were very special for Netflix's limited series Adolescence team as they bagged six major awards, including the Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie (Stephen Graham).

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were held at the Peacock Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, California, on September 14. American comedian and actor Nate Bargatze hosted the ceremony. Apart from Adolescence, series like The Pitt and Severance also made significant wins. Let's have a look at the complete winners' list here.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 winners

Outstanding drama series - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding comedy series - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding limited or anthology series - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series - Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series - Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series - Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series - Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie - Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie - Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series - Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series - Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series - Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series - Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie - Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie - Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition programme - The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding scripted variety series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Outstanding talk series - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding writing for a drama series - Dan Gilroy - Andor

Outstanding writing for a comedy series - Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez - The Studio

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie - Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Outstanding directing for a drama series - Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Outstanding directing for a comedy series - Seth Rogen, The Studio

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie - Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Jio Hotstar has the Indian telecast rights of the Emmy Awards 2025.

