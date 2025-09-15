Owen Cooper: 15-year-old Adolescence actor becomes youngest Emmy Award-winner 15-year-old Owen Cooper has become the youngest actor to win the Emmys. He won the award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie category at the Emmys 2025.

New Delhi:

The Emmy Awards 2025 were special for Owen Cooper as the 'Adolescence' actor took home the award in the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie category. With this the 15-year-old has also become the youngest actor to win an Emmy Awards.

Another 'Adolescence' actor, Stephen Graham, also won big at the Emmys 2025 as he grabbed two major awards, including the Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Netflix's popular drama Adolescence star Erin Doherty also grabbed the Supporting Actress.