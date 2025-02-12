Elvish Yadav claims Jaipur Police escorted him for shoot, FIR filed over 'fake' video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Youtuber Elvish Yadav being produced in a court.

An FIR has been filed against YouTuber Elvish Yadav for allegedly sharing a misleading video that claims the Rajasthan Police provided him with an escort during a music video shoot in Jaipur, officials reported on Wednesday. The police have rejected his assertions and accused him of attempting to tarnish the reputation of the Rajasthan Police.

Viral video sparks controversy

The controversy began when Yadav posted a video on social media on Monday, showing him riding in a car driven by Krishnavardhan Singh Khachariyawas, the son of former Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. In the video, a police vehicle was seen ahead of them, and Yadav suggested they were being escorted. During their conversation, Krishnavardhan mentioned that the police vehicles would change as they passed through different areas.

Police reject escort claims

However, the Rajasthan Police have denied these claims. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph stated that no official escort was provided to Yadav. "An FIR has been registered against him in the matter," he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police Rameshwar Singh emphasised that police security is granted only under specific protocols, and no such arrangement was made for Yadav. ACP Kunwar Rashtradeep added that the FIR was filed at the cyber police station for allegedly sharing a "fake video" that could harm the reputation of the Rajasthan Police.

Elvish Yadav’s Jaipur visit and toll booth incident

Yadav visited Jaipur on February 8 to film a music video in Sambhar. The controversial footage was part of a vlog he recorded during his trip, which showed a police vehicle leading his car. Another segment in the vlog reportedly depicts Yadav’s car passing through a toll booth without paying, following the police vehicle.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas distances himself from issue

Former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas has distanced himself and his son from the controversy, clarifying that neither of them requested police security for Yadav.

“Elvish Yadav has visited me often, and as a politician, I meet many people. My government is not in power, so I do not know who arranged for the police vehicle or why it was there,” he said.

“Neither my son nor I asked for an escort. The state government or Elvish should clarify what was happening with those police vehicles. This issue is being stretched too much,” Khachariyawas told reporters.

With the FIR registered and police investigating the circumstances behind the video, the matter continues to unfold.