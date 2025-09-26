Ektaa Kapoor denies dig at Ram Kapoor's weight loss: 'It was taken in a completely different direction' Recently, Ektaa Kapoor denied taking a dig at Ram Kapoor's weight loss controversy while speaking at the event. She clarified her comments were about self-doubt and body shaming, linked to a video she posted discussing Ozempic and body image.

New Delhi:

There were rumours that Ektaa Kapoor was making a subtle joke about actor Ram Kapoor's big weight loss earlier this year. But Ektaa cleared up that she was actually talking about "self-doubt and body shaming" in general, not about anyone specifically.

At the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2025, she mentioned a video she had shared on Instagram, where she asked whether she should use medications like Ozempic and follow a special diet to lose weight.

During the event, Ektaa said, "This was exactly one week before I launched the 'Bade Ache Lagte Hai' promo, which featured a girl struggling with smaller clothes, thus again dealing with self-doubt, body shaming, and self-assurances. This was taken completely in a different direction. I want to talk about weight issues on television and more. But I had no idea how Ram Kapoor or a woman came along. Nor is he on TV, and neither is he battling weight issues. I had no idea how it went till that."

Ektaa Kapoor's Instagram video

For the unversed, Ektaa shared a video on her Instagram account where she talked about the 'Ozempic' diet. In the video, the producer can be heard saying, "What do I do? I've gained a lot of weight. Should I do an anti-inflammatory diet? Mounjaro? Ozempic? All of the above? Zip my mouth? Ya chhod dun? Hum bade hi acche lagte hain (Or shall I leave it? Because I look good just the way I am)!"

Also Read: Box office collection [September 25]: How much Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi, OG and Lokah earned on Thursday