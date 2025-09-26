Box office collection [September 25]: How much Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi, OG and Lokah earned on Thursday Read further to know how much Jolly LLB 3, Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' and 'Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra' collected on Thursday.

Currently, several films across different genres are running in theatres. From courtroom comedies, gangster crime dramas, to action thrillers, cinema lovers have various options to choose from to watch on the big screens.

Power star Pawan Kalyan's film 'They Call Him OG', which was theatrically released worldwide on September 25, 2025, is giving tough competition to the films which are already running in Indian screens. Let's take a look at the box office collections of Jolly LLB 3, Nishaanchi, and Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra.

Jolly LLB 3 box office report on Thursday

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom comedy drama 'Jolly LLB 3' saw a dip in its box office earnings on its seventh day. The movie, which collected Rs 4.5 crore, managed to earn Rs 3.75 crore on its first Thursday. With this, the film's total collection after the first week stands at Rs 73.75 crore.

Nishaanchi's total box office collection so far

Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Nishaanchi' starring Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, and others hit the big screens on September 19, 2025. Despite receiving good reviews from the audience and critics, the movie didn't manage to perform well at the box office. The gangster crime drama opened the box office with Rs 0.25 crore; however, it collected Rs 1.16 crore so far across India. Notably, it has an IMDb rating of 7.1.

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra box office collection on Thursday

Kalyani Priyadarshani's superhero action thriller film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra', which opened the box office with Rs 2.7 crore, has been performing well since its release. However, after 29 days, the movie collected Rs 142.02 crore in India. The film is directed by Dominic Arun and also features Sandy Master, Naslen and others besides Kalyani.

They Call Him OG India, and the estimated worldwide box office collection

Pawan Kalyan's most anticipated film, 'They Call Him OG,' had a strong start at the Indian box office. It earned Rs 70 crore net on its first day, with presales of Rs 20.25 crore. With this, its total India box office collection stands at Rs 90.25 crore.

Talking about 'They Call Him OG' Day 1 worldwide collection, trade sources estimate that the film has performed exceptionally well in North America and Southeast Asia. It reportedly earned Rs 26 crore from paid premieres in the US alone. The film's overseas opening gross is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore, contributing to a Rs 155 crore worldwide opening.

However, it's important to note that the official worldwide collection figures have not been released yet. This film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainments.

