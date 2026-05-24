Ekta Kapoor reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, praises cast and AR Rahman's music

New Delhi:

TV producer Ekta Kapoor has shared her review of Imtiaz Alis upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga on social media. In her review, she praised the film's cast and AR Rahman's music, calling it "pure magic." She also mentioned that Imtiaz Ali is in "top form." Moreover, she highlighted how the film stands out for its emotional depth and storytelling.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Main Vaapas Aaunga will hit the big screens on June 12, 2026, clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, and Vikram Bhatt’s Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. Read on to know what she said about the film's cast and performances.

Ekta Kapoor reviews Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

On Sunday, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media platforms and penned a lengthy note for the film Main Vaapas Aaunga ahead of its release. She began her note with, "So I still can't get over the film I saw… It genuinely took me an entire day to even think of what to write because I didn’t want to get a single word wrong. A film that the world is going to witness in June… I got to experience in May. And let me tell you, even a month before its release, all I want to say is: you have no idea what’s coming next!"

She added, "This movie is called Main Vaapas Aaunga, a love story set against the backdrop of the Partition. A film that beautifully shows how generations may think differently, live differently, and love differently… yet somehow it all leads back to the same thing: you have to fall in love! It’s emotional, timeless, and stays with you long after it ends."

Kapoor mentioned that the film leaves viewers with a "heart-wrenching kind of love," writing, "It creates an unheard-of, unbelievable nostalgia. It leaves everyone thinking about that one person they never got closure with… that one person they left with unfinished promises… that one person they know they’ll remember even on their last day. This film leaves you with a heart-wrenching kind of love, the kind two people must have felt in a time when there were no mobile phones, no digital media… just longing, patience, and emotions that stayed forever."

Ekta Kapoor praises Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman's music and cast

Producer Ekta Kapoor said director Imtiaz Ali is in "top form". She called AR Rahman's music "pure magic". Talking about the cast members, she said that Diljit Dosanjh’s restrained performance will stay with you, writing, "What stays with you is @diljitdosanjh restrained performance. He carries his emotions and his duality in his eyes, playing a young man who doesn’t know how to express himself, what to commit to, or how to navigate his relationships."

Calling Vedang Raina a "surprise package" of the film, she wrote, "But the surprise package of the film is @vedangraina. What an outstanding breakout performance! I had seen him in The Archies and liked him there, but here he’s truly in top form. He is unbelievably charming, and as a sardarji, he is absolutely going to win hearts! So impressed with what he has done in this film."

alking about Sharvari, she wrote, "@sharvari is absolutely beautiful on screen. Her eyes express every emotion with so much grace and honesty. She has such a strong presence, and she’s definitely someone we’ll look forward to seeing in many more films."

For veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Kapoor wrote, "@naseeruddin49 is simply an icon. Any words used to describe how good he is would honestly feel inadequate, because nothing truly does justice to the kind of actor he is."

Main Vaapas Aaunga will be released on June 12, 2026, and produced under Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films and Birla Studios.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's film to clash with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga: All you need to know