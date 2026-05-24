Kangana Ranaut's film to clash with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga: All you need to know

New Delhi:

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in the 2025 film Emergency, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hindi drama film Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film will hit the big screens on June 12, 2026, clashing with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Not only Imtiaz Ali’s film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, but other films like Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past are also releasing on the same day. Read on to know about Kangana Ranaut's film, Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata's cast and other details here.

About Kangana Ranaut's film clashing with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

As per details given on IMDb, Bharat Bhhagya Vishaata, the film follows hospital workers protecting 400 people trapped inside Cama Hospital during a terror attack, as they struggle to save lives amid chaos outside.

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Esha Dey, Prasad Oak and Smita Tambe in key roles.

Imtiaz Ali reacts to box office clash with Kangana Ranaut's film

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Imtiaz Ali reacted to the box office clash of his film with Kangana’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. He said, "These things are not in control. We announced first. Usually, in the film industry, there's a kind of bhaichara (brotherhood) like 'meri film aa rahi hai toh tu mat aa, next baar aaja' (My film is coming out, so don't release yours now, come next time instead) and that kind of thing, and it usually works. This is the first time I am hearing that other movies are also coming on that day. But, if that is going to be the case, then so be it."

He further added, "There are only 52 weeks, and there are more than 52 films that are released every year. So this is bound to happen."

About Main Vaapas Aaunga cast

The Hindi drama film Main Vaapas Aaunga is directed by Imtiaz Ali and features an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari in lead roles.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer out: Imtiaz Ali's film explores love, partition and painful separation