Dussehra 2020: Bollywood films which feature the celebrations of the festival

Dussehra is here after nine-days of Durga Puja. On this day Lord Ram killed Ravan which symbolises the victory of good over evil. This has inspired the plots of a lot of Bollywood films where the protagonist kills the antagonist. However, there are a very few films which capture the essence of the festival beautifully. Therefore, here we are with a list of Hindi movies which feature the celebrations of Dussehra in its scenes. Take a look:

Kalank

Although Kalank was not very well received by the audience and critis, but this Dharma Production film had some breath-taking scenes. In one of the sequences, where Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan meet for the first time, has a beautiful background sequence of burning Ravan.

Swades

Swadesh captured Dussehra’s ramleela in the song Pal Pal hai Bhaari. Here, the actress Gayatri dresses up at sita and enacts the scene from Ashok Vatika alongside Ravan. Shah Rukh also features in between.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a blockbuster and is considered one of Salman’s iconic films in modern times. A song in the film ‘Tu Chahiye’ shows Vijyadashmi where Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get the children ready for Raavan dahan.

Marjaavaan

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starrer has a climax scene where the actor fights with the villain played by Riteish Deshmukh. And as expected he wins at the end which once again proves the victory of good over evil and truth over lie.

Delhi 6

The whole movie was a masterpiece. Set in the galees of Chandni Chowk in Delhi, the film features the festive flavour amazingly. It shows the theme of Ramlila and how the good and evil resides within the humans themselves.

