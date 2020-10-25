Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA/KARAN/SIDHARTH Happy Dussehra 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar to Sidharth Shukla, celebs pour in wishes

Dussehra this year is being observed on October 25. The festival that marks the victory of good over evil is celebrated to commemorate the winning streak of Lord Rama who was successful in killing the evil king Ravana. Not only this, another folklore states that Goddess Durga slayed the buffalo demon Mahishasura. The day also happens to be the end day of the five-day festival Durga Puja. Thus it is being celebrated as the last day of Dussehra which falls on the 10th day of Navratri. A lot of people from all corners of the country are pouring in wishes then how can Bollywood celebrities go without wishing their fans. Have a look at how your favourite stars including Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Sidharth Shukla, and others wish their fans on social media.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and wished fans as he wrote, "Wishing you and your families all the love and happiness ....#happydussehra."

Anushka Shetty wished everyone as she shared a picture of herself and wrote, "Wishing you all a very #HappyDussehra ದಸರಾ ಹಬ್ಬದ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು Stay Safe ...Stay Blessed."

Kangana Ranaut wished and wrote, "My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra."

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evilFolded hands #HappyDussehra."

Sidharth Shukla wrote, "Let’s burn all our Anger, Greed, Delusion, Hatred, Selfishness, Envy and the Ravana within........ #HappyDussehra everyone..!"

Kriti Sanon shared a post and wrote, "Happy Dussehra to everyone! I truly believe that we all have good as well as evil within us.. Let us choose to see the Good.. in ourselves as well as in others! Let us think and speak Good over Evil!"

Neetu Kapoor wishes fans a very happy Dussehra by sharing a video on Instagram.

