Dua Lipa performs to Levitating, Shah Rukh Khan's Woh Ladki Jo Mashup at Mumbai concert, Suhana Khan reacts

BAFTA, Emmy, and many international musical award-winning singer Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on Saturday, winning the hearts of her fans. Not only this, Dua Lipa also sang the mashup of her song Levitating with Shah Rukh Khan's popular hit Woh Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah. Several videos from the concert have surfaced online.

Dressed in white, Dua sang and danced to the lines of 'that girl' who levitates when plugged in. Hearing this mashup, fans also danced like crazy. In this song, Dua Lipa also showed strong dance moves from the stage itself.

Suhana Khan is thrilled with Dua Lipa performing on mashup

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh's daughter, was equally impressed by the performance. She reposted a video from the show on her Instagram Stories. She did not caption it, but did add emojis of heart eyes, a goofy face, and a woman dancing.

Internet is in love with Dua

Fans also shared videos on social media platforms. One user commented, 'This is great.' At the same time, another fan said 'Dua has made this musical world real.' A person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Dua Lipa did not miss the meme Levitating x Woh Ladki." "So Dua Lipa did the Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup in her style wish SRK was there too," a social media user commented. A comment read, "Dua lipa playing levitating x woh ladki was not in my 2024 bingo card."

Many famous celebs attended Dua's show

The Grammy-winning singer hosted her concert at MMRDA BKC in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Bollywood stars attended the concert. Anant Ambani's wife Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal were seen at the concert here.

The concert was an important initiative aimed at combating hunger and malnutrition that contributes to the global Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger by 2030. The program unites artists, changemakers, and citizens to raise awareness and funds for the cause. This is Dua's second concert in India. Her first performance was at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai in 2019. Reflecting on her connection with India, Dua shared her memories from the country, including spending the last days of 2023 in Rajasthan.

