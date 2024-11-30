Aly Goni pranks an old woman at wedding, asks her to guess his religion | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Prank video featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Actor Aly Goni, who rose to fame with Splitsvilla 5, is again trending on social media as his prank video is doing rounds on the internet. However, this video has been shared by a user named im_zeiyy wherein he the actor is seen telling an elderly woman, ''Chalo aunty batao main kaunse caste ka hoon (Tell me aunty, I'm from which caste)?" Jasmin Bhasin, who was sitting next to him added, ''Kya lagraha hai dekh k (What do you think after looking after him)?''

Here's what happened next:

After asking the woman, Aly twists his moustache and said, ''Aunty ne pehchaan liya mujhe. Aunty main kause jaat ka hoon? Rajput hoon na main? Pehchann liya aapne ek baari (Aunty has recognized me. Aunty, I'm from which caste? I'm Rajput, right? You recognised me in one go).''

Later, Aly revealed his name and religion to the elderly woman, who seemed suprised, following which all the three laughed. Aly then said, ''Nahi main lagta nahi hoon. Main sabko poonchta hoon. Sabko lagta hai Punjabi lagunga, Rajput lagunga (I don't look like that. I ask everyone. Everone thinks I'm either Punjabi or Rajput)

''Aly did prank with an aunty in the marriage ceremony. Aly goni. Jasmin bhasin,'' wrote the user in the caption who shared the video on Instagram.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni first shot to fame with MTV's show Splitsvilla Season 5. He also played Romesh Bhalla in a popular soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Apart from these, he participated in several reality TV shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Nach Baliye 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

He was most recently seen in a cooking-comedy show titled Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. On the personal front, he is dating actress Jasmin Bhasin since their stint in Bigg Boss.