'Don't really have any fond memory': Shenaz Treasurywala on Ishq Vishk co-star Amrita Rao

Actress and video jockey (VJ) Shenaz Treasurywala made her Bollywood debut Ishq Vishk alongside Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The film was a huge commercial hit, however, post the success of the film, Shenaz went back to Vjing and currently she is a popular content creator. The second edition of the franchise is now on the verge of its theatrical release, and Shenaz shared her nostalgia and memories from the OG film. She also talked about the film's unexpected success and the impact on her career post it.

In a talk with News18 Showsha, Shenaz said, ''I can't believe that I did Ishq Vishk. It just happened. It became a big hit and achieved a cult status. Now everywhere I go and whoever I meet, they all talk to me about Ishq Vishk. They tell me that they've watched it 50-55 times whereas I've just watched it twice.''

She also shared humorous anecdotes about her interactions with Amrita and said, ''With Amrita, I don't really have any fond memory. But I do have some funny ones. I guess we didn't really hit it off.''

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, Shenaz said that he encouraged her to take her film career seriously. However, post the success of Ishq Vishk, the actress returned to a music TV channel and became a VJ. ''He told me that I should put in more work and keep going. He was right because all of that eventually paid off for me,'' she added.

Meanwhile, Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to hit the big screens this Friday. The film stars Rohit Sarah, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan in the lead roles.

