'Doing a collab post to announce...', Ali Fazal- Richa Chadha share first picture of baby girl

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently welcomed a baby girl. In a joint statement, the couple said, "We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal." They recently shared the first picture of their baby girl on Instagram.

Along with the picture, the caption read, "Doing a collab post to announce the biggest collab of our lives!! We’ve been blessed indeed. Our baby girl continues to keep us very very busy. So Thank you all for your love and blessings." Fans flooded the comment section to give blessings to the new parents. One user wrote, "Guddu Pandit papa ban gaye". Another user wrote, "Not the modern family reference". "Aa gai gaddi ki asli davedaar", wrote the third user.

The couple celebrated their eco-friendly marriage ceremony in September 2022 and tied the knot in Lucknow on October 4. Earlier this year in February, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram with an image showing '1+1=3'. ''A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,'' the couple jointly wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The eight-part series streams on the OTT platform Netflix.

While Ali Fazal was recently seen in Mirzapur season 3. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

