Thangalaan: Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film to release on THIS date, new look unveiled

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chiyaan Vikram in Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram is all geared up for his upcoming film Thangalaan and fans are eagerly waiting to see him in a new avatar. Recently, makers unveiled a new look of the celebrated actor and fans thronged the comment section to appreciate his new look. The makers even announced the release date of the film.

In the poster shared on social media, Vikram's look is smeared with mud and gives goosebumps with the intense stare. Along with the poster, the caption read, "Through blood and sweat, we rise above the depths of struggle...#Thangalaan from Aug 15". Fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Waiting for the blast". Another user wrote, "Master". "Silent killer", wrote the third user.

Recently, the trailer was released this month and has indeed piqued the interest of the netizens with the essence of mystery and thrill. The trailer highlights Chiyaan Vikram's amazing transformation and Pa Ranjith's brilliant direction, which brings out all the best aspects of the film.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the world of mystery and magic of Thangaalan which has never been seen before. Chiyaan Vikram is seen doing wonders in his role and his performance is worth watching. Pa Ranjith, who is known for hits like Sarpatta Parambarai, Kabali and Kala, has once again made a unique and different film.

The film is produced by KE Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, a big name in the entertainment industry and known for films like 'Si3' and 'Thana Serndha Kootam' under its banner. Apart from Thangalan, Studio Green, known for making many blockbuster films, has another big release this year, the Suriya starrer film Kanguva. The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Chiyaan Vikram starrer is set to release worldwide on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read: 'I want to keep...', Shantanu Maheshwari about his upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

Also Read: The Social Network star Armie Hammer denies allegations of cannibalism, physical abuse