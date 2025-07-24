DJ Snake India tour 2025: Cities, dates and ticket info DJ Snake is returning to India for a 6-city tour this September! Find out which cities he’s visiting and when tickets go live.

New Delhi:

Famous French record producer DJ Snake is all set to bring his high-energy beats to India with his six-city India tour starting this September. The French DJ, known for his hit tracks like 'Taki Taki', 'Lean On', and 'Magenta Riddim', will begin his Sunburn Arena Tour in Kolkata on September 26, 2025.

Fans across India are excited to see him again in India with energy-packed shows. Before this, DJ Snake came to India for his tour in 2022, which was presented by Sunburn Arena. Read further to know about the detailed schedule here.

DJ Snake’s India tour 2025: Which cities are on the list?

These cities include Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi NCR. DJ Snake has a huge fan base in India, and his past shows here were packed with music lovers dancing to his beats.

September 26 - Kolkata

September 27 - Hyderabad

September 28 - Bangalore

October 3 - Pune

October 4 - Mumbai

October 5 - Delhi NCR

DJ Snake’s Instagram post: 'I’ve missed your energy'

Taking to the official Instagram handle, DJ Snake shared an announcement post which includes a city-wise schedule of his upcoming Sunburn Arena Tour.

He captioned the post as "INDIA Can’t believe it’s been 3 years since I last played for you… I’ve missed your energy, that’s why I’m beyond happy to finally say I’M COMING BACK in September/October! Which city am I seeing you in?"

Talking about the tickets, DJ Snake wrote, "Tickets go on sale this Saturday. See you soon." Social media users and fans have expressed their excitement regarding his India Tour and filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user wrote, "King is Back." Another user commented, "Welcome back king."

DJ Snake 2025 India tour tickets: Where to book

According to the information available on the BookMyShow platform, the tickets regarding the DJ Snake India Tour will go live on BookMyShow from Saturday, July 26, 2025. The organisers of this music event have promised a larger-than-ever music experience with their stage production. However, the price and other details regarding the tour are not revealed yet.

