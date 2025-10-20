Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, celebs spread festive cheer Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan marked Diwali 2025 with heartfelt wishes and festive posts for their fans. Don't miss their festive greetings.

It's the day of lights and sparkles - a day when the whole country forgets all worries and takes part in the festivities. Similarly, Bollywood's biggest stars have come together to light up social media this Diwali with their greetings. From Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar to Hrithik Roshan, several celebrities have poured in their heartfelt greetings and glimpses of their celebrations.

Amitabh Bachchan never misses out on extending festive greetings to his fans. He dropped a photo from his weekly Sunday meet with fans outside Jalsa, along with a photo of diyas, to wish them on Diwali.

Akshay Kumar shared a cheerful message, wishing for "love, light and laughter".

Hrithik Roshan penned: "Wishing Love, Light & Positivity surrounds you and your loved ones. Happy Diwali beautiful people."

Karan Johar, on the other hand, offered a sneak peek into his family festivities with his twins, Yash and Roohi. He wrote, "Happy Diwali to one and alll…. May the year be full of light , love and laughter…. From mine to yours … have a happy festive season!!!!" Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wished fans by dropping pictures from one of their Diwali parties. "Life mein roshni laao, pyaar mohobbat se raho, Diwali manao! Happy Diwali", the couple wrote in a joint post.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor rung in Diwali festivities with a puja ceremony at her home. She posted photos with husband Sanjay Kapoor and son Jahaan Kapoor, and wrote about how much she missed daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who was probably away on a shoot. "Happy Diwali from my family to yours health , happiness & prosperity to all #Diwali2025 … missed you my @shanayakapoor02," she penned.

Several other stars joined in the festive celebrations, spreading love, light, and togetherness through their posts. Here's wishing everyone, a very Happy Diwali!

