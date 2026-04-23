'Shiva take me with you…': Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi's chilling Instagram post surfaces after her death

New Delhi:

Haryanvi actress and influencer Divyanka Sirohi passed away on April 21, 2026, at the age of 30, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, an official statement from her family has not yet been issued. As news of her passing spread across social media, an old Instagram post by the late actress has caught everyone’s attention, leaving fans shocked.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Divyanka Sirohi was residing in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. She was quite popular on social media and built a strong digital presence through her work in over 50 Haryanvi music videos. Read on to know about her old Instagram post that is now going viral online.

What was Divyanka Sirohi's Instagram post that resurfaced after her death?

Three years ago in June, Divyanka Sirohi posted a picture of herself, reportedly from a Kedarnath trek, standing against a mountain backdrop. The post has garnered over 63.6K likes and more than 1,500 comments. What drew everyone's attention was the caption, which read, "POV: Shiva take me with you…"

Social media users and her fans reacted to the post, expressing their grief in the comments with messages like "RIP", "Rest in Peace" and "Om Shanti."

About Divyanka Sirohi

For the unversed, Divyanka Sirohi had over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. According to reports, she completed her graduation from Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Meerut and later went on to pursue an MBA from Sikkim.

She collaborated with several well-known artists, including Masoom Sharma, KD, and Amit Saini Rohtakiya. Her famous music videos include Chora Jaatta Ka, Jheel Si Aankh, Bateu Haryane Te, Gangster Ki Jaan, Chubare Me and others.

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