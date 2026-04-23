Divyanka Sirohi dies at 30: From Chora Jaatta Ka to Jheel Si Aankh, revisiting her popular music videos

New Delhi:

Haryanvi actress and social media influencer Divyanka Sirohi has passed away at the age of 30. She was best known for her popular music videos and created a strong fan following with her on-screen presence. According to reports, Divyanka suffered a heart attack, and her last rites were performed by her brother, Himanshu Sirohi. However, an official statement from her family is still awaited.

As fans mourn her untimely demise, here is a look back at some of her most famous music videos including Chora Jaatta Ka, Jheel Si Aankh and others.

Divyanka Sirohi famous songs

Over the years, she has featured in more than 50 music videos, including several projects with singer Masoom Sharma. Here's a look at some of her popular Haryanvi music videos.

1. Chora Jaatta Ka

Chora Jaatta Ka is sung by Harry Lather and Swara Verma. It features Divyanka Sirohi and Sanket Upadhyay. On YouTube, the music video has received over 114K views since its release.

2. Jheel Si Aankh

The song Jheel Si Aankh is sung and composed by Raj Mawar. Featuring Aman Jaji and Divyanka Sirohi, its lyrics are penned by Mukesh Jaji. Released in April 2025, the official music video has garnered over 660K views on YouTube.

3. Bateu Haryane Te

The Haryanvi song Bateu Haryane Te is sung by Masoom Sharma and Ashu Twinkle. Released in November 2024, the lyrics were penned by Harry Lather. The song features Jaiveer Rathi and Divyanka Sirohi.

4. Gangster Ki Jaan

The song Gangster Ki Jaan is also one of the famous songs of Divyanka Sirohi. Sung by Narender Bhagana and Shivi Nigam, the Haryanvi song features Divyanka Sirohi and Vicky Badoli. It has over 1.6 million views on YouTube.

5. Chubare Me

The Haryanvi song Chubare Me is sung by Masoom Sharma and Anjali 99. Featuring Divyanka Sirohi, the song was composed by Pinna Music and produced by Raju Tomer.

Shared by RJ Desi Records, the music video of Chubare Me has garnered over 2.4 million views so far.

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