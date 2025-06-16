Director Mahesh Jirawala goes missing after Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, family submit DNA samples Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala went missing after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. His family has submitted DNA samples after he went missing.

New Delhi:

Film director Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has been missing since the tragic Air India plane crash took place on June 12, 2025, in Ahmedabad. However, the family of the filmmaker have given DNA samples after he went missing.

According to the given information, his mobile location was traced to just 700 metres away from the accident site. For those who don't know, the Air India Flight AI171, flying from Ahmedabad to London, crashed near the Meghaninagar area shortly after takeoff.

The Air India plane was carrying 242 passengers. The plane lost radar contact at an altitude of 625 feet and crashed into the campus of a medical college in Meghaninagar, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12, killing 241 out of the 242 persons on board and 29 on the ground.

His wife said, "My husband called me at 1.14 pm to tell me his meeting is over and that he is on his way home. However, when he did not return, I called up on his phone but it was switched off. After police were intimated, the last location of his mobile phone showed he was 700 metres away from the crash site."

For the unversed, Mahesh Jirawala directed music albums and went to meet someone in the Law Garden area that afternoon, his wife Hetal said. Respective authorities are collecting DNA samples to ensure the identity of the victims of this tragic incident. However, authorities confirmed the identification of 47 victims via DNA matching on Sunday.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and Sunny Deol, took to their social media profiles and expressed their concern over the tragic plane crash, which was carrying 242 passengers.

(With PTI Inputs)

