Box office collection: 'How to Train Your Dragon' crosses Rs 10 crore mark, 'Materialists' struggles on day 3

Dean DeBlois' directorial 'How to Train Your Dragon', which was released on June 13, 2025, crossed the Rs 10 crore mark at the box office on its third day. However, on the other hand, the romantic comedy film featuring Hollywood stars Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans earned single-digit numbers at the Indian box office on its day 3.

'How to Train Your Dragon' crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Talking about the live-action film 'How to Train Your Dragon', which is the remake of the 2010 animated film of the same name, earned Rs 4.5 crore on its first Sunday (Day 3) across India. The action adventure film had an overall 23.66% English occupancy on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The highest occupancy of 36.25% for the film 'How to Train Your Dragon' on day 3 was recorded in the evening shows. Followed by 29.27% in the afternoon, 17.26% in the night and 11.86% in the morning shows. In terms of region-wise occupancy rate, the Chennai region recorded the highest occupancy of 34.75%. Followed by 28% in Mumbai, 27.25% in Kochi and 24.75% in the Kolkata region.

'Materialists' box office collection day 3

Talking about critically acclaimed director Celine Song's 'Materialists' box office collection. The feel-good romantic comedy film managed to earn Rs 1.2 crore on its day 3 as well. At present, the total box office collection of this English-language film stands at Rs 3 crore.

Besides the lead trio, Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans, the film also stars Dasha Nekrasova, Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg in key roles. It must be noted that the film 'Materialists' has an IMDb rating of 7.

In terms of occupancy rate, the film witnessed an overall 38.19% English occupancy on Sunday, June 15, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 53.28% was recorded in the evening shows, followed by 47.72% in the afternoon, 29.13% in the night and 22.62% in the morning shows.

