Priyanka Chopra pens Father's Day note for Nick Jonas, Malti makes special cards | See Post The Citadel actress Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for her husband Nick Jonas on Father's Day. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Monday, June 16, 2025, shared a cute post on her official Instagram handle to wish her husband Nick Jonas on the occasion of Father's Day. The carousel post shows a glimpse of their daughter Malti Marie's Father's Day celebration. Every year, International Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year it was celebrated on June 15, 2025.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the Citadel actress wrote, "He makes our dreams come true every day..The light of our lives, we love you so much, Gaga, Happy Father’s Day to the best of the best. @nickjonas." For the first picture, Priyanka posted a black and white photo from Nick Jonas' concert. In the second picture, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas can be seen with Nick Jonas holding drumsticks and wearing pink-coloured headphones. The third photo shows Nick carrying Malti in a basket while the duo spent time outdoors. The Instagram post also features a romantic picture of Priyanka and Nick.

Have a look at the post below:

Social media users were quick to react to this post and filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. However, Priyanka also revealed the nickname of their daughter, Malti, in the caption. One user wrote, "GAGA so sweet." Another user wrote, "Malti is so cute." Several Instagram users wished Father's Day, commenting, "Happy Fathers Day love your family."

For the unversed, actress Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with actor-singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple welcomed their daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in 2022.

