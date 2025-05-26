Dino Morea questioned in Mithi River scam case, actor reaches EOW office along with brother Santino Actor Dino Morea has been questioned by the EOW of the Mumbai Police in the Mithi River scam case. His brother Santino is also being questioned at the time of writing.

New Delhi:

The investigation of Mumbai's much-discussed Mithi River scam is now getting deeper. After the name of Bollywood actor Dino Morea came to the fore in this scam, he appeared at the Economic Offences Wing office on Monday morning. If sources are to be believed, Morea arrived at around 11 am to record his statement in front of the investigating officers. According to EOW sources, Morea was summoned after investigators discovered multiple phone conversations between him, his brother, and the prime accused, Ketan Kadam.

The nature and context of these conversations are currently under scrutiny. But reportedly, several shocking revelations have been made so far in the EOW investigation. In the latest update, it has come to light that there have been several conversations between Dino Morea, his brother and the main accused of this scam, Ketan Kadam. The recordings and data of these calls are now on the radar of the investigating agencies.

For the unversed, Dino Morea was last seen in Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar starrer web series The Royal. The series was released on Netflix this month.

What is the Mithi River scam?

This scam is related to the purchase and sale of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in cleaning the Mithi River. It is alleged that these machines were hired from Kochi Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, at high prices and there was huge financial irregularity in it.

Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi are said to be the main accused in the case. Both of them are accused of committing a scam of crores of rupees in connivance with the officials of Matprop company and the officials of BMC's Storm Water Drains Department. Reportedly, the civic body faced a loss of worth more than Rs 65.54 crore in the alleged Mithi River desilting scam.

