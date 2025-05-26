Stolen: Abhishek Banerjee's upcoming movie is about a missing child and thrilling race against time If you are fond of suspense-thriller films, then Abhishek Banerjee has brought a new film for you. Know what is the story of the film and when this film will be released.

Mirzapur actor Abhishek Banerjee is next going to be seen in an OTT film. In this suspense-thriller, Abhishek will be seen in a different avatar from his previous films. The actor who made people laugh in 'Stree', has this time brought a story related to kidnapping. Titled 'Stolen', the teaser of the film and its release date were announced on Monday. The film has been produced by Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane.

What is in the teaser?

This 52-second teaser begins with a voice-over that says that there is a 'Ghano Sayo' in this area, for some reason, the Daata is angry. This voice over with a touch of Haryanvi language says that there is a curse in this area. God is angry for some reason. Action and bloodshed are shown in the teaser for less than a minute. In the teaser, the main actor of the film, Abhishek Banerjee, is seen in a half-dead condition, soaked in blood.

The film will be released on June 4

Directed by Karan Tejpal, 'Stolen' is the story of two modern-minded brothers who see a poor mother's child being kidnapped at a village railway station. After this, they try to help them. After this, how the story takes a turn and their lives are in danger, which will be seen in the film. 'Stolen' will stream on Prime Video on June 4.

The film received appreciation at many film festivals around the world

The film has received a lot of appreciation internationally. With a strong debut at the Venice Film Festival, 'Stolen' has received tremendous response from the audience at many film festivals. The film has performed brilliantly in many film festivals around the world and has also won many awards. In India, the film premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later shown at the 28th Kerala International Film Festival.

More deets about the film

Apart from Abhishek Banerjee, Harish Khanna, Mia Malzer, Sahidur Rahman and Shubham will be seen in important roles in this film directed by Karan Tejpal. Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwani are also associated with 'Stolen' as executive producers.

